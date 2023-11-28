Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $109.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Entegris Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.81. Entegris has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

