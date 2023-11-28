Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Joseph Colella Sells 2,604 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Entegris Trading Down 1.6 %

Entegris stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 424,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,356. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after buying an additional 1,728,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

