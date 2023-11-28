Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Position Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 6,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,370. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

