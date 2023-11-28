Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.78

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 462671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.07 price objective on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.
