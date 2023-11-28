Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Trading Down 1.3%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 7,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
Equatorial Energia Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equatorial Energia
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.