Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Trading Down 1.3%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 7,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Equatorial Energia Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.