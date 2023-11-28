Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $824.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $829.85.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $796.42 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $743.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

