Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $795.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,331. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.85.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

