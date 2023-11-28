Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Up 3.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.02 and last traded at C$6.95. 534,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 600,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.37.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.16. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of C$382.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3301065 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

