Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (AAV, AEM, AI, ATD, AYA, BLCO, BTG, CCL.B, CVO, DNTL)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 28th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was given a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $67.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was given a C$13.34 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) was given a C$72.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) was given a C$11.50 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) was given a C$12.25 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) was given a C$45.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) was given a $18.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.90 to C$1.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $55.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was given a C$9.67 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$6.25 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $5.08 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

