Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (AAV, AEM, AI, ATD, AYA, BLCO, BTG, CCL.B, CVO, DNTL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 28th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was given a C$14.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $67.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

was given a C$13.34 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) was given a C$72.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) was given a C$11.50 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) was given a C$12.25 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) was given a C$45.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) was given a $18.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.90 to C$1.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $53.00 to $55.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was given a C$9.67 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$6.25 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $5.08 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

