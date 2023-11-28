Equity Financial (TSE:EQI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Equity Financial Holdings Inc. (TSE:EQI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.
Equity Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.28.
About Equity Financial
Equity Financial Holdings Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiary, Equity Financial Trust Company, provides alternative residential mortgage loans to non-prime and near-prime customers in Canada. It offers residential mortgage loans on single family homes through a network of independent mortgage brokers in Ontario.
