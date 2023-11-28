Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 125,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,289. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

