EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 855.3% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

ESLOY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $96.76. 18,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.29. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $82.24 and a twelve month high of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.