Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3,250.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,320 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Etsy were worth $39,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after acquiring an additional 245,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Etsy

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,838 shares of company stock worth $3,594,191. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.