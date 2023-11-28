Evercore ISI Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $215.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.00. 8,406,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.34. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $195.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

