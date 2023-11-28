Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.53

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 300042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Evgen Pharma Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of £4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.62.

About Evgen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.