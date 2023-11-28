Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $42.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 77,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Evolent Health by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $74,520,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 465,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 251,850 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

