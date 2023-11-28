Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.69

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $119.57. 292,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.