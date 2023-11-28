Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,249 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $369,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.79. 7,609,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,871,162. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $415.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

