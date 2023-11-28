Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $117,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,206,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,875,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

