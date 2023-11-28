Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,252.87

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,252.87 and last traded at C$1,235.86, with a volume of 19992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,239.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,511.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The stock has a market cap of C$28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,169.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,082.96.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$25.33 by C$16.93. The company had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 191.7643411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Johnson Porter purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,250. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnson Porter acquired 250 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,250. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 2,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,242.72, for a total transaction of C$2,485,440.00. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

