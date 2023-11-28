Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 3.8%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65. 3,348,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 13,295,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of research firms have commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $858.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

