FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

LON FDP traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 965 ($12.19). 20,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,567.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.07 million, a PE ratio of -2,480.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 740 ($9.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,245 ($28.36).

Insider Activity at FD Technologies

In related news, insider Seamus Keating acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.70) per share, with a total value of £97,230 ($122,811.67). In other news, insider Seamus Keating acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.70) per share, with a total value of £97,230 ($122,811.67). Also, insider Ryan Preston bought 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 922 ($11.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,686.92 ($32,445.27). 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

