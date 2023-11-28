Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1,437.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $25,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $857,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ferguson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,283,000 after buying an additional 122,778 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ferguson by 5,880.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.43. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

