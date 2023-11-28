Fernbridge Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 221,502 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,883,000. BILL comprises about 2.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of BILL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth about $210,964,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth about $54,554,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth about $71,085,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BILL by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BILL by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 457,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BILL stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,624. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. Research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BILL in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.