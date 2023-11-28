Fernbridge Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 479,194 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

UBER traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,320,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,404,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

