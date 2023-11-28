Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $46.79 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 4.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,959 shares of company stock worth $15,212,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $6.60 on Tuesday, reaching $3,137.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,579. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,999.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2,915.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

