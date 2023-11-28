Fernbridge Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,019 shares during the period. Warner Music Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 588,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 221,905 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 448,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 124,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

WMG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. 185,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

