F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Shares Down 4%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.48 and last traded at $41.53. Approximately 68,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 170,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 46.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.