FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

FG Financial Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:FGFPP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. FG Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

