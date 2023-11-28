Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Fidelis Insurance traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 148,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 319,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth about $5,080,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth about $6,142,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth about $1,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

