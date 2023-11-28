Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.76

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.76 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 30468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

