Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises about 5.1% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 69,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,960. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

