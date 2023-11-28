Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 64,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
Field Trip Health Trading Down 2.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75.
About Field Trip Health
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Field Trip Health
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.