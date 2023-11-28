Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 64,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Field Trip Health Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

