Financial Analysis: Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) & Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) and Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Avance Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and Avance Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.28 billion 1.73 $620.60 million $2.03 15.86 Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Avance Gas.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hess Midstream and Avance Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 2 4 0 2.67 Avance Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Hess Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Avance Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Avance Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 7.87% 22.28% 2.82% Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Avance Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,380 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 590 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 560 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 290 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Avance Gas

(Get Free Report)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.