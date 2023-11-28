Financial Analysis: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) vs. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 10 0 0 2.00 Global Medical REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $405.87 million 0.99 $146.72 million $0.17 58.76 Global Medical REIT $137.28 million 4.75 $19.14 million $0.25 39.74

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 336.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 8.57% 4.17% 2.17% Global Medical REIT 12.09% 3.10% 1.30%

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Global Medical REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

