Financial Comparison: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) & Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Evolus are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Evolus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -69.38% -42.79% -21.74% Evolus -34.11% -507.42% -32.41%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $243.23 million 12.77 -$176.06 million ($1.71) -16.95 Evolus $148.62 million 3.67 -$74.41 million ($1.11) -8.59

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Evolus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evolus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Evolus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 5 11 0 2.69 Evolus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $54.53, indicating a potential upside of 88.76%. Evolus has a consensus target price of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 125.03%. Given Evolus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolus is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolus beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also involved in the development of JNJ-3989, a subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; Olpasiran to reduce the production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating genetically validated cardiovascular targets. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop JNJ-75220795, ARO-JNJ2, and ARO-JNJ3 RNAi therapeutics for liver-expressed targets; and license and research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutic candidate as a treatment for liver disease. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It serves self-pay aesthetic healthcare market. Evolus, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

