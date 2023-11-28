Financial Comparison: Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) versus Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and Getty Images’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.30 $15.49 million $0.47 6.19 Getty Images $926.24 million 2.17 -$77.55 million ($0.11) -45.36

Analyst Recommendations

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heritage Global and Getty Images, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50

Heritage Global presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.41%. Getty Images has a consensus target price of $6.18, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Getty Images.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 29.71% 34.60% 23.65% Getty Images -4.63% -0.54% -0.13%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Getty Images on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

