First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) PT Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

BUSE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get First Busey alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Busey

First Busey Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. Research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 372 shares of company stock valued at $8,046. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Busey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Busey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.