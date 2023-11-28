First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FCNCO)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of FCNCO stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $22.81.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
