First Citizens BancShares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FCNCO)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FCNCO stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $22.81.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

