First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.88.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:FM traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,714. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a market cap of C$8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.