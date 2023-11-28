First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

