First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (FREVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FREVS remained flat at $16.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.96.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile
