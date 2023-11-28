First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Savings Financial Group worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSFG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 2,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

