First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock worth $2,049,043 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

First Solar Stock Down 0.5 %

FSLR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.84. 716,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,498. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.61. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

