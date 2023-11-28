First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,493 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of First Solar worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 6,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,788,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1,036.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

First Solar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 123,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

