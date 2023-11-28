First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.77

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 122413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

