First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.77

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 122413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
