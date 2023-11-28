First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.94 and last traded at $96.19. Approximately 33,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 64,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.81.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

