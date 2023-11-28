First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the October 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,092. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $483.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

