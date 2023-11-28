First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.01% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 608.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 376,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $762,000.

FSMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 21,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $20.05.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

