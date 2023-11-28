FirstGroup plc (FGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on January 3rd

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the transport operator on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FirstGroup Stock Down 1.0 %
FGP opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.29. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.32). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15,989.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48.
