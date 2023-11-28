FirstGroup plc (FGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on January 3rd

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the transport operator on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FirstGroup Stock Down 1.0 %

FGP opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.29. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.32). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15,989.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

